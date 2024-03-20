LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $814.18

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $97,851.34 and approximately $814.18 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 68.4% higher against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

