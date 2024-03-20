Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading Down 5.8%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 801,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,766,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAAC shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $820.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth about $32,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth about $22,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth about $15,763,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth about $15,303,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth about $6,877,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

