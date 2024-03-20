Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 9,461,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 38,667,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Lucid Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

