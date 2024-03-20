Luis Borgen Sells 40,288 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 3.2 %

EBC stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. 952,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,383,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1,965.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,622,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,378 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

