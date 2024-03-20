M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:MWE opened at GBX 49.13 ($0.63) on Wednesday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.50 ($0.69). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; indoor antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

