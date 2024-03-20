MARBLEX (MBX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.24 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $187.46 million and approximately $18.24 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00002396 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,928,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,772,287 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,928,275 with 115,772,287.20209849 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.45714113 USD and is down -10.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $19,139,274.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

