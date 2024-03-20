Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 90.85 ($1.16), with a volume of 42618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.76 ($1.17).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £51.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.99.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45,000.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.