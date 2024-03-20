Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.89

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.89 and last traded at $91.53, with a volume of 5322754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.65.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21.

Institutional Trading of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $160,874,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

