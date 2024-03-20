McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.40. 2,866,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,557. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.82.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

