MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 5269230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
MetalNRG Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £553,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05.
MetalNRG Company Profile
MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MetalNRG
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.