Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Trading Up 11.6%

Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 405,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 703,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £548,811.60 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

