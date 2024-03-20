Michael J. Saylor Sells 1,331 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,869.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total value of $2,857,568.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,744.79.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total transaction of $2,598,472.28.

On Friday, February 23rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total transaction of $3,457,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total value of $3,416,650.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.03, for a total transaction of $3,170,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total value of $2,456,600.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total value of $2,458,550.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total transaction of $2,503,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total transaction of $2,569,150.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $129.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,546.52. 3,296,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $1,815.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $819.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

