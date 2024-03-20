MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 264,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 220,536 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $952.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

