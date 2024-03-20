Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, March 22nd

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 22nd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 22nd.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of MBRX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,169. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MBRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at Moleculin Biotech

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

