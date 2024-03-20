Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 69,132 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.16% of Zeta Global worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of ZETA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. 1,709,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,269. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

