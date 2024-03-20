Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.88 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $514.21. 577,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.11. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

