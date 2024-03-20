Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.92 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,608,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,664,587. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.67 and a 200 day moving average of $211.00. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

