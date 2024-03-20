Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $11.43 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.81. 6,171,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.03. The firm has a market cap of $383.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $357.72 and a 52-week high of $480.02.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.