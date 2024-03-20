Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.00 on Wednesday, hitting $206.10. 48,719,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,266,191. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average of $187.42.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

