Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,171. The stock has a market cap of $150.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

