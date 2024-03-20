Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $390.37. 930,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,641. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.54 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.