Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.53. 265,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,525. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

