Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 23,518 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 8,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOST traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,559,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

