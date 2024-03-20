Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,985,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306,729. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

