Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 7,165 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 56,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 144,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MMC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.45. 2,200,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,870. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.78 and a 52-week high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

