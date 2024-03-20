Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,000. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 7.06% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 182,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

PSR traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.52. 4,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,165. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.