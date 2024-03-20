Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VBR stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.85. The stock had a trading volume of 379,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.