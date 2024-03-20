Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $233.17. 350,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $234.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

