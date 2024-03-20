Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $456.95 million and $19.78 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,110,845,372 coins and its circulating supply is 847,872,483 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

