National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $489.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481,996 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCMI. StockNews.com upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.