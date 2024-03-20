NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf Sells 1,117 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NMI Price Performance

NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 384,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

