NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto Sells 1,803 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $54,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Daniel Realmuto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of NMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $37,757.27.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 384,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,241. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NMI by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NMI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after purchasing an additional 83,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

