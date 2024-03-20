NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.52

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 721132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Trading Up 6.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$120.73 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.80.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

