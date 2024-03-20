Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.86

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.86 and last traded at $61.72, with a volume of 11507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $664.46 million for the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

