OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 12,083 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.37. The company had a trading volume of 500,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,455. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $246.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

