OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,847,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,431,000 after purchasing an additional 781,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.38. 2,562,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $358.18. The stock has a market cap of $177.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

