OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Up 1.3 %

FDX traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.99. 1,883,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

