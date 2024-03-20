OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after purchasing an additional 527,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MPC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $198.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

