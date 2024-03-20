Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.05

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 2200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

Orca Exploration Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

