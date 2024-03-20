Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Raised by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.30. 1,709,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.33. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

