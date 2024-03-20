PAID Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $863,733.62 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $72.17 million and approximately $863,733.62 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,725,554 tokens. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 282,725,554 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.21087837 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $610,675.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

