Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading 4.8% Higher

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $41.55. 181,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 174,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

