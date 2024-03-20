Paul Paradis Sells 1,470 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $90,875.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,100.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $9,721.25.

On Friday, February 23rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $7,334.25.

Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEZL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.49. 21,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,155. The company has a market cap of $363.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

