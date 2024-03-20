Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 144.29% and a negative net margin of 122.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.00) EPS. Peraso updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Peraso Trading Up 0.4 %

PRSO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. 107,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,474. Peraso has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peraso by 811.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

