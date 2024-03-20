Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Invests $343,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 145,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 83,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. 1,094,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,876. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

