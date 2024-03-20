Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.46. 2,899,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,872. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $257.71.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

