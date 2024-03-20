Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 21,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 52,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Probe Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.65.

About Probe Gold

(Get Free Report)

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.