ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.74

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 14477285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $21,274,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,165,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,601,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 969,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

