ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Shares Down 0.3%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.21 ($6.75) and last traded at €6.31 ($6.86). Approximately 420,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.33 ($6.88).

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

