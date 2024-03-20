Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $451.35 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Qtum has a total market cap of $451.35 million and $67.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00006410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.00 or 0.05263854 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00084556 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00017851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

